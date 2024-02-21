GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supplyco bans shooting unauthorised visuals to ‘protect’ commercial interests

Any narrative deliberately intended to tarnish reputation of Supplyco will adversely affect business and its commercial interests, says order from Supplyco managing director

February 21, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A Supplyco outlet at Malappuram.

A Supplyco outlet at Malappuram. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has denied it has imposed a blanket ban on media entry into outlets operated by the corporation. Supplyco sources claimed here on February 21 (Wednesday) that the order from Supplyco managing director on February 20 banned shooting of video footage of Supplyco outlets without proper authorisation as these visuals affected the commercial interests of the corporation.

The order said Supplyco operated a chain of outlets competing with other retail chains in the sector. “Any narrative deliberately intended to tarnish the image and reputation of Supplyco will adversely affect the business and commercial interests of the organisation,” it said.

State government finalises rates of Supplyco subsidised goods

The order is to protect the commercial interests of Supplyco and shooting of visuals inside Supplyco outlets/offices by outsiders, including the media, should not be permitted without proper authorisation.

Staff interviews barred

The order also barred staff from participating in interviews that may further worsen negative perceptions about the organisation. Regional managers, depot managers and outlet managers have been asked to implement the order with immediate effect. Any lapse will draw disciplinary action, the order added.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil announced in the Kerala Assembly last week that the government had decided to reduce subsidies on 13 items sold through Supplyco outlets.

Kerala Assembly | Opposition disrupts House over government 'decision' to hike price of subsidised essentials retailed via Supplyco

The move drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, which said the government violated a promise not to increase the price of essential supplies.

The government decision was to provide a 35% subsidy on the listed items compared to the market rates. The 13 items on the list are now sold at about 70% subsidy compared to their market rates.

