Super-specialty facilities at all district hospitals in a year

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said that super-specialty facilities will be established at all district hospitals in a year.

The Minister suggested that the Health Department, District Panchayat, and the District Hospital work in tandem. She was inaugurating the upgraded blood bank and intensive care unit at the district hospital here on Sunday. She said development projects worth ₹100 crore were under way at all district hospitals. With the completion of the super-specialty block, the district hospital will rise to the level of medical colleges, the Minister said.

Minister for Ports Kadannappally Ramachandran presided over the function. K.K Ragesh, MP; District Panchayat President K.V. Sumesh, Vice President P.P. Divya, permanent committee chairman Jayabalan Master, Cantonment Board vice president Col. Padmanabhan, and District Medical Officer Dr. K. Narayana Nayak were present.

District Hospital superintendent V.K. Rajeevan, National Health Mission programme manager Dr. K.V. Latheesh, Blood Bank medical officer Dr. K.B. Shaheeda, District Panchayat secretary V. Chandran, and hospital staff attended the function.