Sunni gathering takes pledge to safeguard Constitution

A large gathering of Sunnis held under the banner of the Madin Academy here on Thursday night took a pledge to safeguard the Constitution.

Administering the pledge, Madin chairman Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari said that they would strive to uphold and protect the unity and integrity of the country and would stay away from all activities that would destabilise the country and the Constitution.

Mr. Bukhari warned that discrimination on the basis of religion or caste or politics would weaken the country. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act was anti-Constitutional and would be detrimental to the country, he said. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama vice president Sayed Ali Bafaqi Thangal presided over the event. Mr. Bukhari gave away the Sayed Ahmedul Bukhari Award instituted by the Madin Academy to veteran Islamic scholar Kombam K.P. Mohammed Musliar at the function. The Musliar was chosen for the award considering his contributions to the Arabic language and knowledge dissemination.

The award consists of a purse of ₹1 lakh, a plaque and a citation. Madin Academy also honoured the Musliar by conferring him with the title Kunsul Fuqahah (treasure of erudition).

Kerala Muslim Jamat State vice president Marayamangalam Abdurahman Faizi spoke. The Musliar said that the award money would be used for promoting the Arabic language.