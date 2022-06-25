Sunil Naliyath wins Akademi award for translation
The novel is about the tribals’ struggle for survival
Writer Sunil Naliyath has won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award — 2021 for his translation of iconic writer Mahasweta Devi’s novel ‘ Operation Bashai Tudu’ into Malayalam.
The novel is about the tribals’ struggle for survival.
The award carries a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a copper plaque. A jury comprising C.G. Rajagopal, K. Satchidanandan, and V.D. Krishnan Nampiar selected him for the award.
