Kerala

Sunil Naliyath wins Akademi award for translation

Sunil Naliyath

Sunil Naliyath | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Writer Sunil Naliyath has won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award — 2021 for his translation of iconic writer Mahasweta Devi’s novel ‘ Operation Bashai Tudu’ into Malayalam. 

The novel is about the tribals’ struggle for survival.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a copper plaque. A jury comprising C.G. Rajagopal, K. Satchidanandan, and V.D. Krishnan Nampiar selected him for the award.  


