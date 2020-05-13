Summer rain takes a heavy toll on farmers

The scorching heat of the initial summer weeks and the heavy rainfall which has since then steadily lashed Kerala are taking its toll on the farm sector, which is already reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a detailed assessment of the damage in terms of monetary loss and area-wise impact is still in progress, preliminary data from the districts reveal crop loss in over 30,800 hectares, affecting 1.28 lakh farmers in 14 districts between March 1 and May 12.

The summer rainfall has left its mark on most of the crops, including paddy, coconut and vegetables, but the worst-hit are banana and nutmeg. Most of the agrarian districts, including Idukki, Wayanad, Thrissur, Alappuzha and Thrissur, had received copious rainfall this season.

“We are in the process of assessing the losses. Crop loss is normally reported during the summer showers, although its impact varies every year. This year, nutmeg and banana farmers have been badly hit. We are collecting reports from the farmers to arrive at a consolidated picture of the damage,” Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said.

In April, the Agriculture Department had announced plans to bring 25,000 hectares of cultivable fallow land under food crop production as part of preventing a post-lockdown food shortage in the State.

Under this initiative, paddy, vegetables, fruits, tuber crops, pulses and millets will be grown with the help of farmers, NRI returnees, NGOs and the youth.

Rain to continue

Meanwhile, rain is likely to continue in most districts, according to IMD forecasts. Idukki and a number of other districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall in the days ahead.

Yellow alerts indicating this possibility has been issued for Idukki till Sunday, Ernakulam and Palakkad on Saturday and Sunday, Malappuram on Friday and Alappuzha on Sunday.

Squally weather persists along the coasts of Kerala, Maldives and Lakshadweep. Fishermen have been asked to stay away from these areas.