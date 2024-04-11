Sulaiman Rawther quits Congress, joins LDF

April 11, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - IDUKKI

P.P. Sulaiman Rawther, former Idukki MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) executive member, has resigned from party posts and joined the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Mr. Rawther was a member of the 25-member election campaign committee chaired by former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. In a press meeting at Thodupuzha in Idukki on Thursday, Mr. Rawther alleged that the Congress had sidelined him for the past three years. “Earlier, Congress leaders like former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala made decisions after discussions. I called Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and KPCC president K. Sudhakaran many times, but they did not answer my calls. The Congress leadership considered me as a campaigner during elections,” said Mr. Rawther.

Mr. Rawther said only the LDF can fight against fascism in Parliament. “I will work for the victory of LDF candidate Joice George. In most situations, Congress members failed to intervene in various issues in Parliament,” said Mr. Rawther.