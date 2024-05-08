GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sudhakaran takes charge of KPCC, signals he is for the long run 

He challenges other hopefuls by stating that he would lead the party into the 2026 Assembly polls unless the high command decides otherwise. Mr Sudhakaran says he will review decisions taken by acting president M M Hassan.

Updated - May 08, 2024 07:07 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 07:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G Anand
G Anand
KPCC president K Sudhakaran adressing the media after taking charge at the KPCC office in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran adressing the media after taking charge at the KPCC office in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

On Wednesday, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran ended a week of speculation that his tenure hung in the balance and created riveting political theatre by reclaiming his office at the party’s State headquarters in Indira Bhavan with considerable fanfare. 

Mr. Sudhakaran’s return to the KPCC headquarters was neither controversy-free nor muted.  For one, KPCC acting president M.M. Hassan and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan were conspicuous by their absence. 

Mr. Sudhakaran later told reporters he had looked forward to the top leadership’s presence. “Mr. Hassan should have been present. Mr. Satheesan is a multifaceted and busy person,” he quipped. 

He said he had not notified anybody of his arrival but observed rather sourly that the party could not dictate simple courtesies. 

Mr. Sudhakaran’s loyalists seemed to offset the party leadership’s apparent lack of enthusiasm for the KPCC president’s comeback by giving him a rousing welcome. 

Mr. Sudhakaran’s high-profile back-in-the-saddle act belied the rumour that the All India Congress Committee had linked his continuation in the top post to the party’s faring at the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala and wanted Mr. Hassan to hold the fort until mid-June. 

The party also seemed under duress to maintain the political optics of backward class representation in the KPCC leadership. The Congress also seemed confronted by the awkward question of why AICC general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal did not hand over charge despite contesting the Lok Sabha polls like Mr. Sudhakaran. 

Mr. Sudhakaran’s announcement that he would review several of Mr. Hassan’s decisions, including the reinstatement of party leaders disciplined for derailing campaign work, signalled the KPCC might be in for a bumpy ride. 

Moreover, Mr. Sudhakaran’s emphatic statement that he would lead the party into the 2026 Assembly elections unless the AICC decided otherwise seemed a veiled challenge to other hopefuls in the KPCC leadership. 

Mr. Sudhakaran appeared girded up for the long innings. The air of despondency that enveloped him when he claimed he was at the fag end of his political career seemed a thing of the past. 

Whether Mr. Sudhakaran’s assertiveness will open new fissures in the KPCC or beget factional realignments remains to be seen. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.