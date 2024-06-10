Suchitwa Mission to reward schools performing well in environment conservation and hygiene

The Suchitwa Mission will honour schools in Kozhikode district that put forward the best methods for environment conservation and hygiene.

In the detailed guidelines issued to schools through the District Education Officer for the academic year, Suchitwa Mission District Coordinator M. Gouthaman asked schools to design appropriate programmes under eco-clubs and seek the help, if necessary, of local bodies, voluntary organisations, or social activists to implement them. The reports of the programmes will be submitted to the Mission to be rewarded.

The Mission also plans to reward schools that implement the ‘green protocol’ during events in the best manner. Eco-clubs and green brigadiers shall take the initiative for it.

“Schools play a major role in building a generation conscious of cleanliness and hygiene. Hence, we are focusing on schools to conduct programmes to encourage students to carry out proper waste disposal and ensure hygiene,” said Mr. Gouthaman.

The guidelines include setting up different waste bins for different kinds of waste, making arrangements for organic waste disposal, setting up soak pits for disposal of liquid waste, and ensuring that non-biodegradable waste is handed over to the Haritha Karma Sena. The absence of proper restrooms or waste disposal systems in schools will be reported to the local bodies as well as the Mission.

Formation of eco-clubs and addition of new members to the club in the beginning of the academic year have been advised. Each club will have two green brigadiers, besides office-bearers who will help organise various eco-friendly programmes.

Schools have been advised to ask for students’ intervention to ensure proper waste disposal in their houses. They have to be encouraged to follow the green protocol even during events at their homes and report it to the Mission.