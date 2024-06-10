GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Suchitwa Mission to reward schools performing well in environment conservation and hygiene

Adherance to green protocol and programmes for environment protection need to be reported to the Mission, best models will be rewarded

Published - June 10, 2024 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Suchitwa Mission will honour schools in Kozhikode district that put forward the best methods for environment conservation and hygiene.

In the detailed guidelines issued to schools through the District Education Officer for the academic year, Suchitwa Mission District Coordinator M. Gouthaman asked schools to design appropriate programmes under eco-clubs and seek the help, if necessary, of local bodies, voluntary organisations, or social activists to implement them. The reports of the programmes will be submitted to the Mission to be rewarded.

The Mission also plans to reward schools that implement the ‘green protocol’ during events in the best manner. Eco-clubs and green brigadiers shall take the initiative for it.

“Schools play a major role in building a generation conscious of cleanliness and hygiene. Hence, we are focusing on schools to conduct programmes to encourage students to carry out proper waste disposal and ensure hygiene,” said Mr. Gouthaman.

The guidelines include setting up different waste bins for different kinds of waste, making arrangements for organic waste disposal, setting up soak pits for disposal of liquid waste, and ensuring that non-biodegradable waste is handed over to the Haritha Karma Sena. The absence of proper restrooms or waste disposal systems in schools will be reported to the local bodies as well as the Mission.

Formation of eco-clubs and addition of new members to the club in the beginning of the academic year have been advised. Each club will have two green brigadiers, besides office-bearers who will help organise various eco-friendly programmes.

Schools have been advised to ask for students’ intervention to ensure proper waste disposal in their houses. They have to be encouraged to follow the green protocol even during events at their homes and report it to the Mission.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.