Succour for many at taluk-level adalats at Neyyattinkara

May 05, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

District-level adalats will be held to consider applications that could not be submitted online in time and were instead presented at the Karuthalum Kaithangum taluk-level adalat directly, Minister for Transport Antony Raju has said.

He was inaugurating the Neyyattinkara taluk-level adalat of ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum,’ adalats being held under the leadership of Ministers to address people’s grievances, in connection with the second anniversary of the State government, at Government Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara, on Thursday.

The Minister said the taluk-level adalats were held to address problems of lakhs of people in their own areas. Issues that could not be addressed at these adalats would be taken up at district adalats to be organised soon. Ministers V. Sivankutty and G.R. Anil and K. Ansalan and C.K. Hareendran, MLA, and Neyyattinkara municipal chairperson P.K. Rajmohan were present.

Ravi of Neyyattinkara reached the adalat in a wheelchair to ask Mr. Anil for an electric scooter. It was in 1995 that Ravi, a mason, lost movement below his legs during a construction job for the Forest department. A tri-scooter that he received from the Neyyattinkara municipality a decade ago was his means of transport. However, with the scooter showing signs of age, Ravi was left helpless. Applications for a tri-scooter were not yielding results. At the adalat, the Minister directed immediate action to address Ravi’s woes.

The adalat saw a solution emerge to the daily woes of the people of R.S. Street, Manalivila, and Kavalakulam. The problem was the regular accidents on R.S. Street in Neyyattinkara. The reason was that the compound wall of the KSRTC depot at the Poovar Road-R.S. Street turn jutted out into the road, preventing traffic visibility. Pedestrians too thronged the spot owing to places of worship nearby. Mr. Raju directed that the portion of the compound wall that jutted out be corrected and rebuilt.

The adalat helped Ancy, who lost her husband to COVID-19, get a priority ration card. Ancy and her two young children currently live with her parents. The card would give her ration, education, and health benefits.

Wilson, a farmer who lost his crop on three acres to wind and rain in 2021, was experiencing delays in getting financial assistance owing to natural disasters. On his complaint, the adalat decided to sanction ₹34,550 to him.

Elizabeth Jose, Beeja Besan, and Rani Sunil, all fisherwomen, had bought a property after much hardship. They were also paying tax on it for 16 years. When in 2022-23 the payment of tax was made online, they found that the property did not exist. They reached the adalat in the hope of appealing to the Ministers directly. It did not go in vain.

Mr. Raju directed that the technical issues related to their property be addressed in 15 days.

As many as 2,402 applications were received online for the adalat. Of these, 975 were disposed of. As many as 733 applications were received on Thursday itself. The Ministers directed that these applications be handed over to the departments concerned and addressed within 15 days.