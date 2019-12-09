Students take oath against corruption

The Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS) celebrated International Anti-Corruption Day here on Monday.

An interactive session conducted at Chinmaya College here provided a platform to chalk out innovative methods to check corruption.

V.C. Kabeer, former minister for sports, inaugurated the programme.

Mr. Kabeer administered an oath to the students that they would speak out against corruption and would never encourage bribery.

R. Devikripa, VISWAS joint secretary, welcomed the gathering.

Action

Mr. Kabeer said that corruption, like a cancer, would destroy the holistic development of the modern world. He said that being not involved in corruption would not be enough; people should stand up against corruption and hold leaders accountable for corruption.

VISWAS secretary and senior grade assistant public prosecutor P. Prem Nath delivered the keynote address.

VISWAS vice president S. Santha Devi presided over the function.

College principal Usha Gopinath, Deepa Jayaprakash, and C. Sreekumar spoke.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has been celebrating International Anti-Corruption Day every year on December 9.

The role of the youth in preventing corruption has been this year’s theme.