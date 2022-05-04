Students’ market to be opened today
Kozhikode
The students’ markets planned by Consumerfed as part of controlling the price hike of school stationery items will start functioning across the State on Thursday. Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan will launch the initiative. There will be 500 such markets in Kerala. Kozhikode district will have 45 such markets, a press release said.
