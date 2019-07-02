Students entitled to transfer certificate: HC

The Kerala High Court has observed that a student can seek transfer to any other school and the school authorities cannot withhold the transfer certificate of such students.
Justice P.V. Asha pointed out on Tuesday that as per Section 5 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, when a student wanted to move from one school to another, either within a State or outside, for any reason whatsoever, such a student shall have the right to seek transfer to any other school.
The court made the observation while allowing a petition filed by C.K. Sheena, parent challenging the decision of the Principal, Arafa English School, Thrissur, not to issue the transfer certificate of her children.
