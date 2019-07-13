Students develop mobile app for rendition of Ramayana

The month of Karkkitakam brings back the memory of torrential rains. Though the climate change has altered the rainfall, one custom that has withstood the onslaught of time is the rendition of the Ramayana. Reading of the epic Ramayana and chanting of Lord Rama’s name bring solace to the devotees.

Time has changed and the custom and traditions too. As the month of Karkkitakam is around the corner, the students of MCA department of Vidya Engineering College, Thalakkottukara, led by V.N. Krsihnachandran, has come up with a mobile app, Ramayana Parayanam, for rendering the Ramayana. With this app, one can listen to the rendering of the Ramayana of Thunchathu Ezhuthachan. Those who want to read it, the android app provides facility for that too. One has to have Internet connection for hearing the rendition. Jyothibhai Pariyadath of Palakkad has rendered the epic. Her rendering, which had already been uploaded in YouTube, has been made available in the mobile app. The mobile app will be a boon to those who find it difficult to get extra time for reading the Ramayana. They can listen to it while they work or travel. In the last three days more than 10,000 people had downloaded the app, said Mr. Krishnachandran.