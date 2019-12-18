Student hospitalised, snakebite suspected

A seven-year-old student of Government High School at Beenanchi, near Sulthan Bathery was admitted to a private hospital in the district on Tuesday evening following a suspected snakebite on the school premises.

Muhammad Raihan, Class II student, was reportedly bitten by a snake near a drinking water tap on the school ground. The child told his sister Amina, a Class IV student of the school, about the incident while they were returning home after attending the half-yearly exam around 1 p.m., K.P. Sabu, headmaster in charge of the school, said.

Sulaiman, Raihan’s father, informed the school authorities and they admitted the child to the Taluk Hospital, Sulthan Bathery, and later to a private medical college hospital at Meppadi.

There were two red spots on the second toe of the left leg, Mr.Sabu added.

Student stable

Manoj Narayanan, Medical Superintendent of the DM Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences, told The Hindu that the condition of the child was stable and he was shifted to the paediatric intensive care unit. “We have started to administer minimal dose of antivenom to the child as early symptoms of envenomation are visible, Dr. Manoj, also the Associate Professor of the Paediatrics Department, said.

A few weeks ago Shehala Sherin, a 10-year-old girl of Government Sarvajana High School, Sulthan Bathery, died after she was reportedly bitten by a snake in her classroom. The incident sparked outrage across the State following allegations of negligence against the school authorities and the doctors who treated the child at four hospitals.