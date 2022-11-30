Student electrocuted during swimming practice in Bengaluru 

  1. EPaper
November 30, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A Plus Two student, who went to attend the CBSE South Zone Swimming Championship being held at National Public School, Bengaluru, was allegedly electrocuted during swimming practice on Tuesday. Roshan, 17, son of Rasheed of Puthenchira, was a student of Dr. Raju Davis International School, Mala. Roshan was allegedly electrocuted from a live wire that snapped from a post erected to make a temporary ‘pandal’ near the swimming pool, where he was practising for the competition, according to sources close to his family. Though he was rushed to hospital his life could not be saved. His body will be brought to his house on Thursday after post-mortem examination.

