Student dies of fever soon after trip

The blood samples of a college student, who died in a private hospital two days after returning from a tour, were sent to the Manipal Virology Institute in Karnataka, on Thursday. Blood samples of a few others who were part of the tour were sent to the National Institute of Virology Institute in Alappuzha.

The deceased was a resident of Koothuparamba and was doing her third year degree at S.N. College here. She had fever after returning from a college tour to Chikmagalur in Karnataka.

She was initially admitted at the Koothuparamba Cooperative Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Kannur on Wednesday evening after her health deteriorated. She died on Thursday morning.

The medical report suggested the cause of death as Myocarditis, likely caused by H1N1 virus. But to properly ascertain the cause, samples of blood and swab were sent to the Manipal Virology Institute.

Following the death, students and teachers who were with her on the tour rushed to Kannur District Government Medical Hospital for screening.

Kannur District Medical Officer Narayana Naik said most of them arrived at the hospital suspecting problems. Eleven students had some respiratory issues. However, they were discharged after check-up.

Seven students had been kept under observation, he said. Mr. Naik said there was nothing to worry. Blood samples were sent to the virology institute in Alappuzha as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja directed the Director of Health Department to provide specialised medical treatment to students under observation. “There is nothing to worry. All the students have common flu,” she said. However, a directive has been given to keep them under observation until the test results are available, she added.