Student dies after being hit by ‘cricket bat’

A sixth standard student of the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Chunakara, near Mavelikara, died after a piece of wood used as a cricket bat slipped off a student’s hand while playing in the school and hit the victim on his neck on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Navaneeth, 11, son of Santhosh, of Vinod Bhavanam, Puthupallikunnam, Chunakara.

The incident occurred around 1.30 p.m. According to the police, the victim was returning to his classroom after washing his hands following lunch when the accident occurred.

“Three children of the school were playing cricket in a small space between two buildings on the school compound. The boy was walking close to those playing cricket. As the batsman, an eighth standard student, who was using a wooden armrest as cricket bat swung it, the wooden plank accidentally slipped off his hand and hit the victim,” a police officer said.

Although the boy walked a few steps after being hit, he soon fell on the ground unconscious. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, which referred him to the Taluk Hospital, Kayamkulam. He was declared brought dead by the doctors at the Taluk Hospital.

Mohammed Jaffer Khan, additional sub inspector, Kurathikad police station, said they had registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in connection with the incident. “We have recorded the statements of students who witnessed the incident. A post-mortem will be conducted at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, on Saturday. The exact reason behind the death can only be ascertained after receiving the post-mortem report,” he said.

Meanwhile, relatives of the victim said that no external injuries were found on his body.