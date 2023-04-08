HamberMenu
Strive for peace, says Cardinal Mar Cleemis

April 08, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Easter is an occasion to wish each other peace. The commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus sends out a message to strive for peace. The message is important because we live in a time when there is a proliferation of groups that, by engaging in clashes and triggering diasaffections, try to disrupt peace in the world, said the president of Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council Cardinal Baselios Mar Cleemis in his Easter message here on Saturday.

The bishops’ council, the apex body of the Catholic hierarchy in the State, called for identification and isolation of such disruptive groups. Citizens of all countries should be vigilant against such forces and carefully avoid becoming part of these groups. India has always held high the ideals of unity and integrity. It is a country that has taught the world the beauty of unity in diversity. However, there are forces that are trying to destroy the harmony, to wipe out its diversity and create an atmosphere of hatred, the cardinal added.

