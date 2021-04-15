Stringent guidelines for shops, establishments

Staff should possess COVID-19-negative or vaccination certificate

The district administration has introduced stringent guidelines for shops and establishments given the COVID-19 scenario in the district.

The administration has directed shops and supermarkets to avoid mega sales and offers for two weeks and ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines. Commercial establishments have been asked to prevent crowds within their premises. Shops should down shutters by 9 p.m. The takeaway counters of hotels and restaurants can function till 11 p.m.

The decisions were taken at a meeting convened by District Collector Navjot Khosa with representatives of trade organisations here on Thursday.

Seating in restaurants

Seating in restaurants has been restricted to 50% of the capacity. Shops and establishments have also been asked to encourage online booking and home delivery of goods. Clothing stores have been told not to permit customers to try on clothes.

As part of preventive measures, the district administration has asked shops and establishments to maintain a register in which the names and phone numbers of the customers should be entered. Thermal screening should be made compulsory at the entrance to the establishments. Employees of such establishments should possess a COVID-19-negative certificate from an RT-PCR test or the vaccination certificate, the district administration said.

RT-PCR every 15 days

All employees below the age of 45 should undergo the RT-PCR test once every 15 days and ensure they are COVID-19 negative. Mobile test units will be deployed for the purpose at market places such as Chala and Palayam.

Trade organisations can contact the mobile test facilities or the primary health centres in their respective regions for carrying out the tests. Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) G.K. Suresh Kumar, nodal officer for the sector magistrates B. Aneesh Kumar, and representatives of various trade organisations were present.