‘Stringent action against unvaccinated teachers’

Sivankutty promises Plus One seats for all eligible students

V. Sivankutty, Minister for General Education, said here on Tuesday that there would be no compromise in taking action against teachers who refused to take the COVID vaccine.

Speaking to the media, he said the Director of Education had been directed to prepare a school-wise list of teachers who were yet to take the vaccine.

The Minister said teachers and non-teachers should be vaccinated and the guideline was that those who were not vaccinated should not enter the campus.

These guidelines would be strictly enforced, he said, and added that there was a lot of apprehension before reopening of schools. However, the guidelines were implemented to ensure that everything went smoothly and parents send their wards to the school without any fear.

He said some time had been given to teachers who had health issues. They should obtain a report from the medical board or committees.

Teachers who did not take the vaccine would not be encouraged in any way. He said only 5,000 teachers who did not take the vaccine would not be allowed to challenge the government policy.

On the issue of Plus One seats, he said it would be resolved within a week.

He said 21 taluks including Thalassery were found to be short of seats, adding that 75 new batches would be allotted to address the issue.

He promised that seats would be allotted to all those who were eligible for higher studies.