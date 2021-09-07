Strict vigil at Talapady after Nipah death in Kerala

Following the death of a 12-year-old boy and a few others testing positive for the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, stringent steps are being taken to maintain vigil at the Talapady checkpost bordering Kerala and Karnataka.

“We have already issued an alert to be watchful for symptoms and the border restriction has been tightened,” said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

A team is in place to detect COVID-19 cases. They are checking RT-PCR certificates and thermally scanning people who are symptomatic. Local doctors had been asked to remain vigilant about Nipah symptoms, he said.