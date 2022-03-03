Strict norms are in place for caravans: Tourism Director

‘Vehicles must adhere to BS-VI emission norms’

Keravan Kerala has adequate checks and balances and to ensure its sustainability, said Krishna Teja, Director, Kerala Tourism.

“This commuting-cum-accommodation option leaves a much-lower carbon footprint than hotels and resorts, which need extensive quarrying and mining to procure aggregate, bricks and other materials. In addition, we have insisted that all caravans must have a wire which can be plugged to source power from the grid. Park operators will have an added advantage if they make available solar power.”

On parking

Kerala Tourism has also insisted on caravans that adhere to BS-VI emission norms (which detractors say is optional) and AIS 124 body-building code, whereas national norms permit even BS-IV caravans. “They can park anywhere in the daytime, while berthing at a caravan park is mandatory during night. We also insist on each caravan park having a sewage-treatment plant (STP), which is not the case in most other States,” Mr. Teja added.