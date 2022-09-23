Stray incidents of violence mark hartal in Alappuzha

Vehicles come under attack, houseboats conduct normal service

The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in protest against the arrest of its leaders by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) hit normal life in Alappuzha on Friday.

Stray incidents of violence and traffic interruptions were reported from various places. Hartal supporters threw stones at five Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses at Valanjavazhi, Purakkad and Kayamkulam in the morning. KSRTC officials said the windshields of the buses were damaged in stone pelting.

Besides, the protesters also hurled stones at a car and trailer near Ambalappuzha. A bus carrying college students came under attack by hartal supporters at Kalavoor. A minor clash erupted after protesters tried to close the Central Bank of India branch at Kayamkulam.

Private buses, autorickshaws, and taxis stayed off the road giving commuters a harrowing time. However, the backwater tourism sector was largely unaffected as houseboats conducted services on Alappuzha backwaters.