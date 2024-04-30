Stray dog menace on the rise in Kalamassery municipality

April 30, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The rise in the number of stray dogs has triggered concern among residents in wards including Glass Colony, Sundharagiri, and Chakyadam in Kalamassery municipality.

Nearly 10 persons, including children, were injured when a stray dog attacked them on Saturday. The dog was later found dead, and the post-mortem revealed that it was infected with rabies. Two stray dogs were found dead on Monday at Glass Colony. Workers of the municipality’s health wing buried the dogs and invited criticism that they had failed to carry out the post-mortem despite getting confirmation that the dog that died on Saturday was infected with rabies.

Senior health officials pointed out that they had not received any complaints about the two dogs that were found dead at Glass Colony, attacking anyone. The post-mortem of the dog that attacked 10 persons was carried out as it showed signs of rabies, they said.

Chithra Surendran, councillor representing Glass Colony, said that five persons, including a two-year-old, were attacked by the stray dog on Saturday. “There has been an increase in the number of stray dogs, and we have asked residents to remain cautious,” she said. Piusa Felix, councillor of Sundharagiri ward, said illegal dumping of waste had led to the increasing presence of stray dogs.

On the criticism that the civic body was lagging behind in vaccination of stray dogs and animal birth control initiatives, health officials recalled the legal hurdles in capturing dogs. The vaccination programme was also hit by the lack of personnel trained in catching stray dogs, they said.