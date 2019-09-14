Storage up in Sabarigiri project reservoirs

The storage position in the Kakki-Anathodu twin reservoirs and the Kochu Pampa reservoir of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project has gone up to 70 % on Saturday morning, according to official sources.

This is a remarkable improvement in the storage position of the reservoirs of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project, State’s second largest one of its kind, against its grim storage of 29.6 % on August 19.

However, the Kakki-Anathodu and the Kochu Pampa reservoirs had registered a cumulative storage of 97 % during the post-deluge situation on September 14, 2018. The catchment areas of the reservoirs received fairly good rainfall over the past few weeks, leading to very good inflow into the reservoirs, Kerala State Electricity Board sources said.

The water level in the Kakki-Anathodu and in the Kochu Pampa dams was 974 metre and 978 metre respectively as on Saturday morning, sources said.

The water level in the Moozhiyar dam of the 50 mw Kakkad hydro-electric project at Seethathode too has gone up, considerablyimproving its storage position on Saturday.

Barrage full

The barrage in river Kakkattar at Maniyar too turned full by Saturday morning owing to heavy inflow from the catchment areas.