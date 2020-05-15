Kerala

Stop memo served on Devikulam MLA

District Collector H. Dinesan has issued a stop memo to a building construction by Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran at Ikka Nagar in Munnar.

The purported construction on the first floor of his house was being done without the non-objection certificate (NOC) from the Revenue Divisional Office, which is mandatory for constructions in Devikulam taluk.

The stop memo was issued after the District Collector asked the Devikulam Subcollector to stop the construction, if any, without the NOC. The village officer visited the spot and issued the stop memo on Thursday.

When contacted, Mr. Dinesan said the stop memo was issued as the construction was done without the mandatory NOC from the Revenue Department. However, the CPI(M) legislator informed him that revenue authorities were not intimated as no construction work was being undertaken and only work to plug leaks on the roof was on.

Mr. Dinesan said he had called for a report from the Subcollector and the stop memo would be revoked if there was no violation of rules. The village officer would visit the spot on Saturday and submit a report.

