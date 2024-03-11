Stop for Amrita Express at Kazhakuttam 

March 11, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Railway Board has approved an additional stoppage for Thiruvananthapuram Central – Madurai Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Amritha Express at Kazhakuttam Railway Station. V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs flagged off the inaugural stoppage on Sunday evening at Kazhakuttam Railway Station in the presence of Shashi Tharoor MP and others.

Train No. 16343 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Madurai Amrita Express will arrive at 8.45 p.m. and depart at 8.46 p.m. at Kazhakuttam.

Train No. 16344 Madurai – Thiruvananthapuram Central Amrita Express leaving Madurai Junction will arrive at 3.36 a.m. and depart at 3.37 a.m at Kazhakuttam.