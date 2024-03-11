GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stop for Amrita Express at Kazhakuttam 

March 11, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Board has approved an additional stoppage for Thiruvananthapuram Central – Madurai Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Amritha Express at Kazhakuttam Railway Station. V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs flagged off the inaugural stoppage on Sunday evening at Kazhakuttam Railway Station in the presence of Shashi Tharoor MP and others.

Train No. 16343 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Madurai Amrita Express will arrive at 8.45 p.m. and depart at 8.46 p.m. at Kazhakuttam.

Train No. 16344 Madurai – Thiruvananthapuram Central Amrita Express leaving Madurai Junction will arrive at 3.36 a.m. and depart at 3.37 a.m at Kazhakuttam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.