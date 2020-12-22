Steps to improve higher education in State: CM

‘Development of Kollam and Alappuzha ports top priority’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that measures would be taken to improve the standard of higher education in Kerala through contemporary reforms.

Interacting with invited persons from various walks of life in Kollam on Monday as part of his Kerala tour, Mr. Vijayan added that development of Kollam and Alappuzha ports were under serious consideration of the government.

“Projects to protect Ashtamudi, Sasthamcotta, and Vembanad Lakes will be implemented with the support of the Centre. The LDF government could fulfil all the promises in its election manifesto and present the progress report before the public. Major achievements include providing 2.5 lakhs houses under the LIFE Mission and strengthening public health system and education. While environment protection was given special attention, Kerala is now an investment-friendly State,” he said.

Traditional industries

Suggestions to revive the crisis-hit traditional industries and generate more job opportunities in cashew, handloom and coir sectors came up in the programme.

Other demands included support for small-scale industrial units, provision for emigration clearance and cruise terminal at the Kollam port, completion of National Waterway, health tourism facilities and permanent task force for palliative care.

Talking about the delay in in completing various projects in a time-bound manner, he said the reasons would be examined and measures would be taken to rectify the issue.

“But the government could complete several major projects. Waste treatment plants are currently being installed at different parts of the State. The aim of the government is to ensure that various development and welfare projects reach all beneficiaries,” he said.

Among those present were Ministers K. Raju, J. Mercykutty Amma, MPs A.M. Arif, K. Somaprasad, MLAs Mullakkara Ratnakaran, M. Naushad, M. Mukesh, R. Ramachandran, Kovoor Kunjumon, and K.B. Ganesh Kumar.