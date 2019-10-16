Steps to attach properties of Maradu builders begin

The Crime Branch (CB) has initiated steps to identify and attach properties belonging to the builders who stand accused in the illegal construction of apartment complexes in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms in Maradu.

The Crime Branch has started issuing letters to the authorities to help identify the properties even as the bank accounts and properties of the accused within the country and abroad remain firmly in the radar of the agency.

Letters are being issued to the Inspector General (IG) of Registration, Land Revenue Commissioner, Income Tax Department, and the Registrar of Companies in this regard, said a top Crime Branch official. IG Registration is being approached to identify the land owned by the builders while the Land Revenue Commissioner will be approached with the request to send out letters to all village offices in this regard.

Court to be approached

The Registrar of Companies may prove helpful in getting an idea about the assets of limited companies, as two of the three builders are registered as limited companies. Banks have been supplied with the Aadhaar details of the accused to trace their accounts. Multiple bank accounts of builders already remain frozen. “Once all these information is available, we will approach the court with a report seeking direction for attaching the properties,” the officer said.

For the time being, the Crime Branch is moving in against Holy Faith Builders and Developers Private Ltd., Alfa Ventures, and Jain Housing and Construction Ltd. “Though the court has sought action against four builders, we have received complaints and, therefore, registered cases against only these three builders,” the officer said. Complaints are yet to be received against K.P. Varkey and V.S. Builders, the builder of Golden Kayaloram apartment complex.

Dutch royalty’s visit

Having recorded the maiden arrests, the probe has slowed down a bit owing to the police’s preoccupation with the security of the Dutch King and Queen slated to arrive for a two-day visit of the State on Thursday. “The probe will gather momentum once the visit is over. More arrests and seizure of more documents are likely to follow,” said the officer.

The Crime Branch had on Tuesday arrested Sani Francis, director of Holy Faith Builders and Developers Private Ltd., and Mohammed Ashraf and P.E. Joseph, who were the secretary and joint superintendent respectively at the then Maradu panchayat when permits were granted for the illegal constructions.