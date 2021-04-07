Kerala

Stepfather arrested in Kerala for murder of girl

A police team probing the alleged murder of a five-year-old girl by her stepfather has confirmed sexual assault of the victim.

Officials said the preliminary post-mortem examination report attributed the death to multiple injuries on head, chest, and stomach caused by a knife. “She was also subjected to sexual assault and we have registered a case against her stepfather under IPC Section 302 [punishment for murder], Protection of Children from Sexual Offences [POCSO] Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act,” an official said.

The accused was produced before the Konni Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court and remanded in custody.

The girl, daughter of a couple based in Tamil Nadu, was found dead at their rented home near Kumbazha recently. Alex, the stepfather of the victim, was arrested.

Escaped from station

The accused had made a couple of attempts to flee custody and even escaped from police station once. Police, however, could apprehend him during a search operation.

A police officer has been suspended in connection with the incident.

