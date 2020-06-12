State Water and Sanitation Mission formed

The State government has issued orders forming a State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM) and district water and sanitation missions (DWSMs) for effectively implementing the Centrally assisted Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) rural water supply programme in the State.

As per the June-8 order, the 15-member apex committee of the SWSM, which will oversee the implementation, will be chaired by the Chief Secretary. This panel shall also include three members with expertise in sectors such as rural water supply and public service.

The executive committee of the SWSM will be headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources).

The operational guidelines for JJM issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti require the States/UTs to form an SWSM, and, in each district, a DWSM. The State Cabinet had given its approval for taking up JJM-related works to the tune of ₹880 crore in the current fiscal.

The responsibility for project implementation and upkeep, as per the JJM guidelines, chiefly rests with the grama panchayats.

Through JJM, the State government hopes to provide water connections to ₹52.85 lakh rural households by 2024. This year, priority would be given to those panchayats that are willing to dole out 10% as beneficiary contribution and 15% panchayat share, according to the Water Resources Department. Overall, rural water supply works to the tune of ₹22,720 crore would be undertaken under JJM in the State. The State government is expected to formally launch JJM activities in the State this month. In May, the government had appointed a panel headed by B. Ashok, Secretary (Water Resources), to prepare a roadmap for the implementation of JJM, and the World Bank’s report on improving the performance of KWA.