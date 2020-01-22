State to get two more fab labs on Jan. 25

Kerala will get two new fab labs this weekend with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating mini and super versions of the technical prototyping platform for design fabrication technology.

The super fab lab, which is to come up in Kochi, will allow researchers, innovators, and developers to do things beyond the purview of the State’s existing fab labs. To be inaugurated at the January 25 event being organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the super fab lab completed in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will be world’s first such facility to function outside the United States.

At Saturday’s 11 a.m ceremony in Government Polytechnic College, Mr. Vijayan will do a remote switching-on of the machine, marking the inauguration of the super fab lab based at KSUM’s Integrated Startup Complex (ISC) at Kalamassery here.

Mini fab lab in Palakkad

He will also perform the ribbon-cutting of the mini fab lab in Palakkad, adding to a Statewide network of 20 such establishments that allow students to learn digital fabrication and experiment with the technology that combines computer-aided design with additive and subtractive manufacturing.

Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty will preside over the function.