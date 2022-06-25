State to aid solid waste management plans of local bodies

He held discussions with a delegation from the World Bank

Local Self-Governments department will provide technical support for the implementation of solid waste management master plans that will be prepared by urban local bodies as per local needs, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has said.

He held discussions on Saturday with a delegation from the World Bank on the solid waste management project that he said would be turned into a model in waste management for the world to replicate.

Various waste management systems would be implemented at the local body and regional levels, he added.

Mr. Govindan said that the steps for the disbursal of the first instalment of grants for local bodies as part of the project had begun. The existing waste management systems in the urban local bodies would be strengthened.