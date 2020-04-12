State sees a fall in positive cases

The State on Sunday reported just two positive cases of COVID-19, both of them having returned from abroad.

On a happy note, the State also reported that 36 COVID-19 patients who were undergoing treatment in various hospitals in districts had tested negative for the virus.

The two new positive cases are located in Kannur and Pathanamthitta.

Of the 375 persons who have tested positive so far, only 194 are remaining under treatment now. Till date, a total of 179 patients have recovered from the illness, while two succumbed to the disease.

The number of people quarantined for surveillance has now dropped to 1,16,941, of whom 1,16,125 are quarantined in their own homes, while 816 persons with mild respiratory symptoms are isolated in hospitals.

The State has so far sent samples from 14,989 persons for testing, out of which 13,802 samples turned out to be negative for COVID-19.

26 leave hospital

Kasaragod district, which witnessed the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the State, breathed a sigh a relief after 26 affected patients got discharged after treatment at the Kasaragod General Hospital on Sunday.

The number of cases, which had touched 166 in the district, has come down to 105, with 61 patients so far discharged from the hospital, said A.V. Ramdas, District Medical Officer.

Meanwhile, no COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district, on Sunday, he said.

Dr. Ramdas said this was not the first time that such a large number of patients were cured in a hospital. The recovery rate is 37% here when the same in the U.S. is 5.7% and in India it is 11.4%, he said.

On Friday, 22 patients from Kasaragod were discharged from hospitals, including Kasaragod General Hospital, Kanhangad District Hospital, Kozhikode Medical College and Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

The DMO said it was also noteworthy that none of the victims died in the district and he thanked the special officer, district administration, police, doctors, nurses and other health workers for their help in achieving this feat.

Meanwhile, in the district, 10,374 people are under observation. This includes 10,126 patients in home quarantine and 248 in hospitals.