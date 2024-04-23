GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State-run film institute invites applications

April 23, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts in Kottayam, a film institute run by the State government, has invited applications for its PG Diploma course in various disciplines of filmmaking.

According to an official statement, applications are being invited for three-year diploma programmes in script writing and direction, cinematography, editing, audiography, acting, animation visual effects. Individuals who have completed their graduation are eligible to apply for these programmes.

Each discipline will have ten available seats. Selection will be based on a national-level entrance examination, followed by an orientation programme and interview. For further information, visit the website www.krnnivsa.com or email at admn.krnnivsa@gmail.com.

