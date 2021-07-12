State posts 7,798 fresh cases

11,447 persons recover from infection, TPR at 9.14%

Kerala reported 7,798 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, when the number of samples tested over the weekend dipped to 85,307. The test positivity rate showed a slight dip at 9.14%.

The State’s active case pool and total hospitalisations have been stagnating for weeks now, with over 1 lakh active cases, of which approximately 25,000 are occupying hospital beds. The State’s active case pool had 1,11,093 patients with 11,447 patients recovering on the day.

Cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 14,686 with the State adding 100 recent deaths to the official list on Monday.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 1,862 and the total number of patients treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals was 24,785.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State, in both public and private hospitals, was 1,941, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 690 on Monday. The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 30,73,134 cases.

Highest in Thrissur

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 1,092, Kozhikode 780, Kollam 774, Malappuram 722, Thiruvananthapuram 676, Palakkad 664, Alappuzha 602, Ernakulam 582, Kasaragod 553, Kannur 522, Kottayam 363, Pathanamthitta 202, Wayanad 137 and Idukki 129 cases.