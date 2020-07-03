State opposes Centre’s move on Italian marines

The State was not in favour of the Centre's plea to the Supreme Court to dispose off pending proceedings in the Enrica Lexie case, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.
He termed it unfortunate that the Italian marines were not being put on trial in India. The State government would convey its views to the Centre, he said, reacting to the latest developments in the case during his customary COVID-19 media briefing.
“It is unfortunate that they are not standing trial in India. The media has reported that our country failed to present its case strongly and that lapses have occurred,” he said.
In the matter of compensation, the Indian government needed to adopt strong follow-up action, he said.
The Centre has totally failed before the international tribunal in ensuring punishment for the Italian marines, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said. The State government should impress upon the Centre the need to oppose the tribunal's decision, he said.
Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran also blamed the Centre for failing to ensure justice for the kin of the dead fishermen. The Centre was responsible for restricting the punishment to mere compensation, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath