State logs 8,909 new COVID-19 cases

The State on Saturday logged 8,909 new cases of COVID-19 when 86,111 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The active case pool declined to 80,555 with 8,780 persons reported to have recovered from the disease. According to the Health Department, only 9.8% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 28,229 with the State adding 464 deaths to the official list on Saturday. These include 65 deaths which occurred in the past few days, 257 undeclared deaths of the period before June 2021 and 142 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

Current ICU occupancy in both public and private hospitals has declined sharply to 1,228. The number of patients requiring ventilator support also came down below 500 to 492.

On Saturday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 725. The total number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals has declined to 8,775. The cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 49,06,793 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam has the highest number of new cases with 1,233, Thiruvananthapuram 1,221, Thrissur 1,105, Kozhikode 914, Kollam 649, Idukki 592, Kottayam 592, Pathanamthitta 544, Malappuram 436, Kannur 410, Palakkad 397, Alappuzha 388, Wayanad 270 and Kasaragod 158.