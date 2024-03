March 10, 2024 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district unit of Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), organised a State-level meeting of Class I teachers here on Saturday. K.P. Aravindan, former Professor, Pathology, Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, opened the event. Around 100 teachers shared their experiences. Fifteen select teachers presented papers on successful classroom experiments. A.K. Abdul Hakeem, district project coordinator, SSK, and T.P. Kaladharan, educational expert, were present.