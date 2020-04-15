State has highest recovery rate: CM

Kerala has the highest COVID-19 patient recovery rate in the country, with 218 out of its 387 patients so far recovering from the disease.

The State is making great progress in testing and will expand the facilities further, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while briefing the media here on Wednesday.

Since the past one week, the State has been registering more cases of recovery than new positive cases. On Wednesday, there was just one positive case of COVID-19, while the number of patients who newly recovered from the disease was seven.

The lone positive case is from Kannur, who had contracted the disease through contact with an imported case.

So far, the State has reported 387 cases, of which 167 are currently undergoing treatment.

Of the 387 cases, 264 are persons who came from abroad or other States; eight are foreigners who had contracted the disease and 114 are contacts of imported cases of infection.

The number of cases reported by districts are as follows: Alappuzha (5), Ernakulam (21), Idukki (10), Kannur (80), Kasaragod (167), Kollam (9), Kottayam (3), Kozhikode (16), Malappuram (21), Palakkad (8), Pathanamthitta (17), Thiruvananthapuram (14), Thrissur (13) and Wayanad (3).

The number of persons under surveillance has dwindled to 97,464, with 96,942 persons under home quarantine and 522 in isolation wards in hospitals. Kerala has so far tested 16,475 persons of whom, 16,002 turned out to be negative.

Mr. Vijayan reiterated that easing restrictions of lockdown and relaxing vigil could lead to a spurt in cases. He pointed out that people were illegally crossing into the State on trains coming to the State for signal maintenance.

Three such persons, who are railway employees, had been found and put on quarantine. He asked the railway police to be more vigilant about such incidents.

Mr. Vijayan said that disinfectant tunnels, which sanitised people by spraying a fine mist of sodium hypochlorite, was unscientific and that these should not be allowed to continue.

He pointed out that solid waste management was once again becoming a patchy affair in the midst of the pandemic and that it should not be so. He appreciated the patience and restraint shown by people in complying with the lockdown restrictions.

He said the government had made special arrangements at 21 places in districts for cancer follow up care, in association with the Regional Cancer Centre, so that the immuno-compromised cancer patients are spared the hassles of travel.