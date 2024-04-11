GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State government files police complaint against social media handle

April 11, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has filed a police complaint in connection with a fake news on X, formerly Twitter, in the name of its school textbooks. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, in the complaint to the State Police Chief, alleged that it was another bid to spread animosity against the State.

A handle on X by the name of ‘Mr Sinha’ had posted pages from a textbook attributing it to be one published by the State government. The post had content and pictures with the aim of “sowing seeds of divisiveness in society and harming Kerala’s good name,” the Minister said.

The post claimed that communal content in the textbook pages was taught by the State government in its schools and that was how “commies brainwash the little kids.”

The book was not published by the State government’s General Education department, Mr. Sivankutty said. “Those acquainted with us understand the camaraderie and unity among Keralites. No room for hatred – precisely why communal agenda fails to take root here,” he said.

Spreading such propaganda could not be tolerated, Mr. Sivankutty said. The complaint sought immediate steps to remove the post from the social media handle and legal action against its creator.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.