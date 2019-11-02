Start-ups to promote coconut products: CM

The State government will try to encourage more start-ups for the production and promotion of coconut-based value-added products and develop an exclusive coconut supply chain to support newer ventures, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after opening a two-day international coconut conference and expo organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce in association with the Kerala State Planning Board and Coconut Development Board here on Saturday.

Mr. Vijayan said the government would check the possibilities of setting up more agro parks in the State. “Efforts are on to promote the cultivation of high yielding coconut palms. So far high yielding varieties have been supplied to 500 panchayats as part of the focussed action plan,” he said.

According to Mr. Vijayan, the State government had already introduced innovative action plans for the promotion of coconut cultivation as it was one of the key areas to strengthen the State's economy. However, the import of palm oil had largely led to price fall of our produce in the market, he said.

In a video message addressing the conference, agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan said it was time to fight against root (wilt) diseases in coconut farms. More researches should be undertaken to fight the challenge, he said.

Presenting the theme of the conference, Uron N. Salum, executive director, International Coconut Community, Indonesia, said the production of innovative value-added products was getting more prominence across the world. “The growth of marketing coconut water and coconut sugar could be considered as the best examples,” he said.

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan chaired the inaugural session. Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar addressed the gathering.