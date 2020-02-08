Start-ups get ₹70-crore funding

Investments of ₹70 crore in start-ups from various sectors were announced at the fifth edition of the two-day ‘Seeding Kerala’ investment summit organised by the Kerala Startup Mission on Saturday. The start-ups were Sporthood, Astro-Vision Futuretech Pvt. Ltd., Bumberry, ilove9months, Entri and ZappyHire.

The announcement was made on the last day of the summit in the presence of M. Sivasankar, Principal Secretary (Electronics and IT), and Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM.

Bengaluru-based Sporthood, a start-up for sports enthusiasts, has got investment from SEA Fund, which made its fourth investment in Kerala out of its seven investment ventures. Founded by Rahul Antony Thomas, Arun V. Nair, Nikhilesh M.R. and Vikram Devare, Sporthood has a community of 30,000 kids and adults subscribed to the platform. It has 21 established sports clubs across Bengaluru and Kochi.