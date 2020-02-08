Kerala

Start-ups get ₹70-crore funding

more-in

Investments of ₹70 crore in start-ups from various sectors were announced at the fifth edition of the two-day ‘Seeding Kerala’ investment summit organised by the Kerala Startup Mission on Saturday. The start-ups were Sporthood, Astro-Vision Futuretech Pvt. Ltd., Bumberry, ilove9months, Entri and ZappyHire.

The announcement was made on the last day of the summit in the presence of M. Sivasankar, Principal Secretary (Electronics and IT), and Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM.

Bengaluru-based Sporthood, a start-up for sports enthusiasts, has got investment from SEA Fund, which made its fourth investment in Kerala out of its seven investment ventures. Founded by Rahul Antony Thomas, Arun V. Nair, Nikhilesh M.R. and Vikram Devare, Sporthood has a community of 30,000 kids and adults subscribed to the platform. It has 21 established sports clubs across Bengaluru and Kochi.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 11:40:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/start-ups-get-70-crore-funding/article30772556.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY