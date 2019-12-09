Stage being set for next partition: Kanthapuram

Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, leader of a Sunni faction, has alleged that by setting religion as the basis for citizenship, the stage is being set for the next partition of the country.

Speaking after inaugurating the Al Huda educational centre at East Kellur near Mananthavadi in the district on Monday, Mr. Kanthapuram said that in the first look it might appear that the intention of having the existing citizenship law amendment bill and the new National Register of Citizens (NRC) was to prevent cross border illegal immigration in the country. But it could also be suspected to harbour the ulterior motive to disenfranchise and push out the Muslims who had been living in India for several decades.

Immigration

“One of the key historical factors that enabled human progress and the formation of human civilisation is immigration. Instead of accepting this basic fact and treating all immigrants as human beings , showing blatant discrimination against them on the basis of religion is an insult to high ethical principles our country espouses,” he said.

Stay back

In 1947, most of the Muslims in the subcontinent had decided to stay back in India by staunchly opposing the idea of partition and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Indian Muslims have been consistent in that position for the last seven decades. But unfortunately what we witness now is a repetition of those unsavoury events,” he said.

Divisive agenda

“It's is ironic that at a time when we celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who had been a staunch opponent of the idea of partition of the subcontinent on the basis of religion, the government is pushing its divisive agenda of segregating the people in the name of religion,” Mr. Kanthapuram added.