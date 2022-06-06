Stable environment is need of hour: Governor

Stable and healthier environment is essential for the survival and development of humans, especially children and women, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said.

In a video message while inaugurating Nambu, the Climate Conclave for Cchildren and Youth, organised by Kerala State Legislative Assembly and the UNICEF, here on Monday, he said all Indians were duty bound to contribute to India’s initiatives in tackling climate change by putting forward ideas and action plans.

Commending the climate conclave that brings together Kerala’s youth and children that is all about the action to be taken for the generation to come, he said, “I am happy to see active participation of youth and children in this conclave. They are eager to speak up and contribute ideas, in their role as changemakers, to improve the quality of life ahead of them,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also been setting up various initiatives to mitigate climate change issues such as international solar alliance and an ambitious National Hydrogen Mission, Mr. Khan said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out that the State had been witnessing the aftermaths of climate change and scientific-eco-friendly measures were required to resolve it. “It is our responsibility to handover the earth to our successors with all its vitality and freshness. Even the smallest activities to conserve the environment that involve children and youth could bring in a lot of change,” he said, adding that the Climate Conclave could ensure the participation of the youth and children in the innovative development projects in response to climate change.

Speaker M.B. Rajesh said the climate conclave would play a major role in creating Kerala’s environmental agenda. “It is important to involve local self government too in the measures taken by the State and Central government. The new generation who takes action without any prejudices will be able to understand the seriousness and intricacies of environmental issues,” he said.

In the keynote address, Minister for Revenue K. Rajan said that the world had been ignoring the warning signals by the environment through natural calamities. Disaster literacy through the cooperation of various departments was necessary in Kerala, said Mr Rajan.

Chief of Social Policy, UNICEF India, Hyun Hee Ban observed that sustainable action was required on an emergency basis to deal with the changing climatic scenario that affected even mental health.

A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary, Directorate of General Education, B. Sandya, Director General of Fire and Rescue Services, Kavitha Unnithan, Secretary‑In‑Charge, Kerala Legislature, were also present in the opening ceremony.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheeshan inaugurated the concluding ceremony that was presided by Deputy Speaker Chittayam.