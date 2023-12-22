St. Theresa’s shrine at Mahe elevated to the status of minor basilica

December 22, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Kozhikode

St. Theresa’s Shrine under the Calicut Diocese at Mahe has been elevated to the status of a minor basilica by Pope Francis. The papal decree conferring the new status on the popular worship centre located within the Puduchery Union territory was read out at a press conference convened by Bishop Varghese Chakkalakal here on Thursday.

St. Theresa’s shrine which was consecrated in 1736 in the name of St. Teresa of Avila is the first such pilgrim spot in north Kerala being elevated to the highest permanent designation considering its spiritual, historical and architectural significance. Also, it will be the 10th such basilicas in Kerala.

“We consider this as a Christmas gift from Pope Francis who has been kind enough to consider our requests and appeal of all catholic bishops from the country for the new status. All religious communities have reasons to rejoice now as Mahe is a secular pilgrim spot,” said Bishop Chakkalakal. It was also a great recognition for the faithful in the Malabar region especially when the Calicut diocese was celebrating its centenary.

Fr. Vincent Pulikkal, vicar of the shrine, read out the papal decree. Monsignor Jenson Puthanveetil, provincial superiors of various religious congregations and parish priests under the Calicut diocese were present to witness the moment.

A thanksgiving mass will be celebrated in Mahe to mark the occasion. To denote the new status, three physical signs- the Ombrellino (umbrella) with distinctive stripes of yellow and red colours, Tintinnabulum (bells) mounted on a poll and Papal Cross Keys symbolising the relationship of the basilica to the Pope- will be added to the church building.