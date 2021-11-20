‘ST Muslim’ category for postgraduate admissions at Calicut University kicks up a row

Claim that category meant for students from Lakshadweep

An inquiry has been sought into the inclusion of ‘Scheduled Tribe Muslim’ category for students during the ongoing admissions to postgraduate courses in teaching departments of the University of Calicut.

P. Rasheed Ahammed, United Democratic Front-aligned Syndicate member, said on Saturday that there was nothing called “ST Muslim”. It should be found out on whose directions such a category had been created. The university authorities are learnt to have informed Mr. Ahammed that the category was meant for students from the Lakshadweep.

The Syndicate member, however, said students from the islands were being given reservations not because they belonged to the ST category or because of their minority status. They are getting the benefit of the special consideration for the residents of the islands. Even those who are not Muslims or those who claim to be non-religious were being given reservations if they are from Lakshadweep.

Mr. Ahammed alleged that the creation of a new category and the plan to give reservations was “anti-Muslim” and “anti-ST”. There was also an attempt to create division between communities. He sought action against the people behind the move. The Director of Admissions has promised to look into the allegation and take action, Mr. Ahammed added.