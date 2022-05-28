SSLC valuation concludes, results by mid-June

Teachers are demanding an increase in valuation fee

Teachers are demanding an increase in valuation fee

The valuation of SSLC answer scripts concluded here on Saturday.

The results are expected to be out by June 15. The SSLC examinations had concluded on April 29. As many as 4.27 lakh students are awaiting the results. The SSLC valuation began in 72 centres on May 12 and, unlike the higher secondary examinations, passed off uneventfully. Nine thousand-odd teachers were involved in evaluating the answer scripts.

While valuation mark entry has been done, a verification at the level of the Pareeksha Bhavan remains. Marks of IT practical and continuous evaluation also need to be added to the scores, and tabulation done before the results can be announced.

Teachers had raised the demand for an increase in valuation fee. It was under active consideration of the government, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had said.

Last year, a record 99.47% of the students cleared the examination. The number of students who secured A+ grade had crossed 1.2 lakh. This, though, had led to a shortage of Plus One seats, with many students failing to get subject combinations of their choice.

This year, the question paper had been divided into focus area and non-focus area portions, and 30% of the questions were from the non-focus area. This had caused a lot of concern among students and teachers about whether students were prepared enough to appear for the examinations.