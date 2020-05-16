Kerala

SSLC valuation begins tomorrow

Valuation to be held in 36 centres; no action against teachers unable to attend the camps

The valuation for SSLC examinations held in March will get under way in the State on Monday.

The valuation will be held for six papers the examinations for which were conducted between March 10 and 19. The first phase valuation will be held for five days, till Friday.

Of the 54 centres in all, valuations will be held only in 36 centres. Camps will not be held for subjects for which examinations remain to be conducted (Maths, Physics, and Chemistry) as well as for Arabic, Urdu, and Sanskrit.

Nearly 6,000 teachers, including assistant and chief examiners, are being posted for the valuation. Posting orders have been issued. Valuation will be conducted only with teachers who can reach the the camps. Education Department officials said the camps will begin with teachers who can make it for the paper valuation. For instance, teachers from the district where the valuation centre is located can attend the camp. Similarly, teachers whose posting order is for a centre in one district but who are stranded in another district can attend the camp in the second district.

