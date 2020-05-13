SSLC exams from May 26, HSE from May 27

The dates for the remaining SSLC, Higher Secondary Education (HSE), and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) examinations have been announced.

The government on Wednesday issued the revised notification for the examinations that were put on hold owing to the lockdown.

The SSLC examinations will be held from May 26 to 28. The Plus One and Plus Two examinations will be conducted from May 27 to 30. The VHSE examinations will be held from May 26 to 30.

Students will appear for the SSLC Mathematics paper on May 26, Physics on May 27, and Chemistry on May 28. All the examinations will be held in the afternoon. The first 15 minutes from 1.45 p.m. will be cool-off time.

The Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) examinations will be held in the afternoon from May 26 to 29 — Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Electronics Trade Theory (in order of dates).

The SSLC (Hearing Impaired) examinations will be held from 1.45 p.m. on May 26 and 27. The Mathematics paper will be followed by Physics.

The THSLC (Hearing Impaired) Engineering Drawing/Composing examination will be held on May 26. The Art High School Leaving Certificate Examination (AHSLC) will be held in the afternoon from May 26 to 28.

The Mathematics examination on May 26, will be followed by arts subjects the next day, and literature on May 28.

The new dates for the higher secondary examinations are a departure from the earlier decision to start the examinations on May 21. While the Plus One examinations will be held both in the morning and afternoon, the Plus Two papers will be held entirely in the morning.

The Plus One VHSE examinations too will be held both in the morning and afternoon hours, while the Plus Two examinations will be held entirely in the morning. The Plus One Entrepreneurship Development examination on May 26 will be followed by Accountancy/Geography on May 27, Economics on May 28, Physics (1.45 p.m.) the next day, and Chemistry/Management (1.45 p.m.) on May 30.

The Plus Two VHSE examination will begin with Entrepreneurship Development/GFC on May 26, followed by Biology on May 27, Business Studies the next day, History and Mathematics on May 29 and May 30, respectively.

Details of all students who are likely to face difficulties in reaching the examination centres are being collected, along with those who are stranded somewhere and those returning from the Gulf region and Lakshadweep so that they can be provided the option of selecting examination centres convenient to them. Notification on these will be issued in a few days.

All steps for conducting the examinations as per the COVID-19 advisory of the Health Department such as observance of social distancing, use of masks, sanitisers, and handwash would be taken, General Education Department officials said.

More details on the examinations will be available on www.keralapareekshabhavan.in; www.dhsekerala.gov.in and www.vhsems.kerala.gov.in.